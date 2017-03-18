Ankara:Turkey working on tripartite mechanism with Russia, Azerbaijan
March 18, 2017 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ankara is working on the establishment of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Russia and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan tripartite mechanisms, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday, March 17.
He cited Turkey-Azerbaijan-Iran and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia as successful tripartite mechanisms.
“We are strengthening our relations in these regions through important projects," Cavusoglu said.
"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be launched within two months."
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier declared at a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin that Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan can establish tripartite mechanisms of cooperation.
