Ankara:Turkey working on tripartite mechanism with Russia, Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ankara is working on the establishment of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Russia and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan tripartite mechanisms, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday, March 17.

He cited Turkey-Azerbaijan-Iran and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia as successful tripartite mechanisms.

“We are strengthening our relations in these regions through important projects," Cavusoglu said.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be launched within two months."

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier declared at a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin that Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan can establish tripartite mechanisms of cooperation.