Man shot dead at Paris airport after taking soldier's gun: official
March 18, 2017 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Security forces at Paris' Orly airport on Saturday, March 18 shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said, adding that nobody else was hurt in the incident, AFP reports.
Witnesses said the airport was evacuated following the shooting at around 8:30am (0730GMT).
"A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces," an interior ministry spokesman told AFP.
He said no one was wounded in the incident.
Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux is due to visit the facility, which is in Paris' southern outskirts, the spokesman added.
"We had queued up to check in for the Tel Aviv flight when we heard three or four shots nearby," witness Franck Lecam said.
"The whole airport has been evacuated," the 54-year-old said, confirming what an airport worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said earlier.
"We are all outside the airport, about 200 metres from the entrance," Lecam said.
"There are policemen, emergency workers and soldiers everywhere in all directions. A security official told us that it happened near gates 37-38 where Turkish Airlines flights were scheduled."
Photo. AFP/CHRISTOPHE SIMON
