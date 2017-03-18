Erdogan expects Turkish parliament to restore death penalty
March 18, 2017 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, March 18 said he expected parliament to approve restoring capital punishment after the April 16 referendum on expanding its powers, a move that could end Ankara's bid to join the EU, AFP reports.
Turkey completely abolished the death penalty in 2004 as part of its efforts to join the European Union, which makes its removal a non-negotiable pre-condition for membership.
"The families of the martyrs, the heroes (of the failed July 15 coup) don't need to worry. I believe, God willing, that after the April 16 vote parliament will do the necessary concerning your demands for capital punishment," Erdogan said in a televised rally in the western city of Canakkale.
To become law, the bill would still need to be signed by the head of state. But Erdogan said he would sign it immediately.
"When it comes to me I will approve it without hesitation," he said.
EU officials have repeatedly warned Turkey that restoring capital punishment would spell the end of its over half century bid to join the bloc.
But Turkish ministers and Erdogan have said they need to respond to popular demand for the restoration of capital punishment to deal with the ringleaders of the July 15 coup bid.
Erdogan, whose announcement was greeted by loud cheers, said he did not care what Europe thought about such a move.
"What Hans and George say is not important for me," he said, using two common European names. "What the people say, what the law says, that's what is important for us," he added.
Erdogan has repeatedly warned the EU of the possibility Turkey could restore capital punishment.
But this is the first time he has directly called on parliament to approve it after the referendum on constitutional change.
Turkey and Europe are locked in diplomatic crisis after Germany and the Netherlands blocked Turkish ministers from campaigning for a 'yes' vote in next month's referendum.
Top stories
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Partner news
Latest news
Clean Bandit unveiled self-directed vid for new “Symphony” (video) “Symphony” is the follow-up to the massive hit “Rockabye”, which snagged the all important Christmas Number 1 last year.
Bastille cover Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” (video) The band were live in session on Dermot O’Leary’s BBC Radio 2 show, and dropped in to perform two songs.
TEFAF's top masterpiece goes to the Rijksmuseum The unique collection of exquisite watercolours from the late Renaissance period were compiled between 1596 and 1610 as a compendium of zoology and botany.
Rediscovered Rodin masterpiece to be auctioned in Paris The long lost masterpiece, in the same familly for over 130 years, is estimated between € 800,000 - 1,200,000.