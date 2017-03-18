Armenian YELQ bloc’s campaign office attacked
March 18, 2017 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A campaign office of YELQ bloc in Armenia’s Shirak province has been attacked, candidate Sofia Hovsepyan said on Saturday, March 18.
Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched their election campaigns.
According to the bloc member, the windows of the headquarters were broken, with damage caused amounting to AMD 40.000.
Promotional materials have also been damaged, forcing the candidate to call the police.
YELQ’s campaign posters were ripped last week in the Armenian town of Vanadzor in Lori province.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
