Tatra truck production to launch in Armenia

March 18, 2017 - 21:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Tatra truck production factory will be built in Armenia’s Kotayk province, according to a memorandum signed between Tatra Trucks and Zenon LLC, a top official from Gazprom Armenia said.

Andranik Harutyunyan said the deal is the result of an agreement reached between prime minister Karen Karapetyan and Russia-based Armenian business people.

2000 new jobs will be created by the end of the project.

PAN’s sources separately confirmed the news.

Tatra is a Czech manufacturer producing vehicles. Owned by the Tatra Truck company, it is the second oldest company in the world producing cars with an unbroken history, after Peugeot.

