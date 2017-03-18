Tatra truck production to launch in Armenia
March 18, 2017 - 21:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Tatra truck production factory will be built in Armenia’s Kotayk province, according to a memorandum signed between Tatra Trucks and Zenon LLC, a top official from Gazprom Armenia said.
Andranik Harutyunyan said the deal is the result of an agreement reached between prime minister Karen Karapetyan and Russia-based Armenian business people.
2000 new jobs will be created by the end of the project.
PAN’s sources separately confirmed the news.
Tatra is a Czech manufacturer producing vehicles. Owned by the Tatra Truck company, it is the second oldest company in the world producing cars with an unbroken history, after Peugeot.
