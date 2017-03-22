Probe into French presidential hopeful's legal problems widens
March 22, 2017 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon's legal problems deepened on Tuesday, March 21, with financial prosecutors expanding a probe into payments to his family to suspected "aggravated fraud, forgery and use of forgeries", a judicial source said, according to AFP.
Investigators are probing whether Fillon and his wife Penelope forged documents to try to justify around 700,000 euros ($757,000) she earned for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary assistant, the source said.
The news came as Socialist Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux resigned after revelations that he had hired his two teenage daughters as parliamentary aides, prompting comparisons to Fillon's scandal.
France goes to the polls next month for the first round of a two-stage election to pick the next president. It has been a rollercoaster campaign, with a string of revelations that have knocked Fillon from the top of the opinion polls.
His wife Penelope and two of the couple's children are suspected of holding fake jobs as parliamentary aides for which they were paid around 900,000 euros in total.
Photo. AFP/Christophe ARCHAMBAULT
Related links:
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Reddit to revamp profile page to make it like Facebook and Twitter First of all, the redditors getting the new feature will be able to post to their own profiles, which is a change from existing rules that require you to post to communities.
Twitter opens up Periscope broadcasts to rival Facebook Live Periscope Producer is already being put to work by media entities like PBS NewsHour and Bloomberg.
“The Memory Thief” novel to get animated movie treatment “The Memory Thief” centers on 12-year-old twins Benji and Kelly, who wander off at the local county fair after witnessing their parents argue.
Sony acquires “Driving Miss Daisy” helmer’s “Ladies in Black” The film is an adaptation, penned by Bruce Beresford and Sue Milliken, of Madeleine St John’s 1993 best-selling novel “The Women in Black.”