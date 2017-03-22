Pope warns youth against 'false' reality of social media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pope Francis on Tuesday, March 21 warned young people to resist the lure of "false" versions of life presented on social media or reality TV shows, AFP reports.

Instead, the Internet generation needs to write their own histories, become masters of their destiny and establish real connections with their past, the 80-year-old pontiff says in a video message for World Youth Day, on April 9.

"Many people say that young people are distracted and superficial. They are wrong!" Francis says.

"Still, we should acknowledge our need to reflect on our lives and direct them towards the future.

"In the social media, we see faces of young people appearing in any number of pictures recounting more or less real events, but we don't know how much of all this is really 'history', an experience that can be communicated and endowed with purpose and meaning," he said.

"Television is full of 'reality shows' which are not real stories, but only moments passed before a television camera by characters living from day to day, without a greater plan.

"Don't let yourselves be led astray by this false image of reality! Be the protagonists of your history; decide your own future."

In practical terms, Francis said young people could help to make more sense of their lives and their own past through time spent with grandparents, by keeping a daily journal and by spending a few minutes each evening contemplating the day's events.