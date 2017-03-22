UAE's Ocean Holding to invest $100 mln in Armenia's energy sector
March 22, 2017 - 15:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A memorandum of understanding was signed between Armenia's ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources and Ocean Holding LLC in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday, March 22. The cooperation will seek to develop the renewable energy sector in Armenia and provide Ocean Holding an opportunity to make investments in solar energy projects.
Beginning this year, Ocean Holding intends to invest $100 million in solar photovoltaic power plants in Armenia and operate them using the most advanced technology currently available.
The ministry, in turns, aims to create favorable conditions for Ocean Holding. The investments will be carried out in several phases.
The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Armenia Investment Forum 2017 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan also participating.
Top stories
He said that his government would also focus on fighting corruption and "eliminating all barriers that impede business from developing".
“We have a simple problem:we prepare 400-500 specialists each year, while there is demand for 2000 professionals," he said.
At Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, traffic soared by 150% in the reporting period against 2016.
“The investments will be spent to build a canning factory and slaughterhouses, expand greenhouse farms,” Ignati Arakelyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State shells recaptured areas in western Mosul Heavy mortar fire killed at least five civilians and wounded more than 20 in Mosul Jadida and Rifak districts.
London terror attack: Knifeman shot by police outside Parliament Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar in the grounds of the palace as what sounded like gunfire rang out.
Ashley Judd joins Epix’s “Berlin Station” season 2 “Berlin Station” is a contemporary spy drama that takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage.
Lifetime sets Oscar-winner Anjelica Huston movie The network has also set dates for some of its upcoming films including “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland”.