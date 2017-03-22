Armenians attempted to smuggle Igla missile system from Georgia
March 22, 2017 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two people suspected of attempting to smuggle an Igla surface-to-air missile system from Georgia to Armenia have been arrested, the Armenian National Security Service said in a statement on Wednesday, March 22.
The NSS in March obtained preliminary information suggesting that citizens of Armenia had illegally imported Igla missiles from Georgia.
As a result of investigation measures, an Igla launch tube with a 9M39 missile were found and confiscated.
A relevant criminal case has been initiated
Based on suspicion of committing crimes, two persons have been arrested, the NSS said.
