Armenians attempted to smuggle Igla missile system from Georgia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two people suspected of attempting to smuggle an Igla surface-to-air missile system from Georgia to Armenia have been arrested, the Armenian National Security Service said in a statement on Wednesday, March 22.

The NSS in March obtained preliminary information suggesting that citizens of Armenia had illegally imported Igla missiles from Georgia.

As a result of investigation measures, an Igla launch tube with a 9M39 missile were found and confiscated.

A relevant criminal case has been initiated

Based on suspicion of committing crimes, two persons have been arrested, the NSS said.