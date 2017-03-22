London terror attack: Knifeman shot by police outside Parliament
March 22, 2017 - 20:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A policeman has been stabbed and his attacker shot by officers after a major terrorist attack at the Houses of Parliament that saw up to a dozen pedestrians hit by a car, leaving at least one woman dead, The Telegraph reports.
The attacker mowed down people on Westminster Bridge in a grey Hyundai i40 before crashing the car into railings - then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbing the officer.
Witnesses reported at least two bodies on the ground on Westminster Bridge and "one in the water". St Thomas' Hospital confirmed one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - including some with "catastrophic" injuries.
Witnesses said the attacker was shot by police as he approached a second officer clutching his knife during the incident at about 2.45pm.
He left a trail of destruction as paramedics tended to his victims on the bridge and at the gate. Up to a dozen gunshots were heard by witnesses.
Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar in the grounds of the palace as what sounded like gunfire rang out at around 2.45pm.
Minutes after the incident an emergency helicopter landed in Parliament Square as sirens were heard outside. Air ambulance medics ran from the helicopter towards the casualties on the ground.
Parliament has been suspended.
Photo: PA
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Ashley Judd joins Epix’s “Berlin Station” season 2 “Berlin Station” is a contemporary spy drama that takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage.
Lifetime sets Oscar-winner Anjelica Huston movie The network has also set dates for some of its upcoming films including “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland”.
Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’ tops 1 million UK sales Sheeran is also set to headline Glastonbury this year, a booking that has polarised fans of the festival.
Foals announce major UK gig After being previously announced to headline London’s Citadel Festival in July, now the band will be heading to Cornwall.