London terror attack: Knifeman shot by police outside Parliament

PanARMENIAN.Net - A policeman has been stabbed and his attacker shot by officers after a major terrorist attack at the Houses of Parliament that saw up to a dozen pedestrians hit by a car, leaving at least one woman dead, The Telegraph reports.

The attacker mowed down people on Westminster Bridge in a grey Hyundai i40 before crashing the car into railings - then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbing the officer.

Witnesses reported at least two bodies on the ground on Westminster Bridge and "one in the water". St Thomas' Hospital confirmed one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - including some with "catastrophic" injuries.

Witnesses said the attacker was shot by police as he approached a second officer clutching his knife during the incident at about 2.45pm.

He left a trail of destruction as paramedics tended to his victims on the bridge and at the gate. Up to a dozen gunshots were heard by witnesses.

Prime Minister Theresa May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar in the grounds of the palace as what sounded like gunfire rang out at around 2.45pm.

Minutes after the incident an emergency helicopter landed in Parliament Square as sirens were heard outside. Air ambulance medics ran from the helicopter towards the casualties on the ground.

Parliament has been suspended.