// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkey calls on U.S., Britain to lift flight electronics ban

Turkey calls on U.S., Britain to lift flight electronics ban
March 23, 2017 - 16:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is in talks with the United States and Britain to exclude Turkish Airlines and Istanbul's main Ataturk airport from a ban on passengers carrying electronics larger than cell phones, Turkey's foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, March 23, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday passengers traveling from specific airports, including Istanbul, could not bring into the main cabin devices larger than a mobile phone such as tablets, laptops and cameras.

The foreign ministry spokesman, Huseyin Muftuoglu, made the comments at a news conference in Ankara.

Related links:
Reuters. Turkey urging U.S., Britain to lift flight electronics ban: foreign ministry
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Germany threatens legal action if U.S. hikes import tax
“Blade Runner 2049” bringing back another iconic character
Ignoring Scottish referendum issue would shatter UK structure: Sturgeon
Russian sappers defuse over 120 explosive devices in Palmyra
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Jason Bateman - Rachel McAdams comedy “Game Night” adds cast The movie is casting up as it heads toward a spring start and already has Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury, Lamorne Morris, and Billy Magnussen on the call sheet.
“GOT” star Gwendoline Christie joins sci-fi thriller “Darkest Minds” Christie will play a bounty hunter of fugitive teens who takes immense pleasure in her vicious job.
Alexey Titarenko photoexhibition opens at Nailya Alexander Gallery “Alexey Titarenko: The City is a Novel” coincides with the opening of a solo exhibition of Titarenko’s work at Damiani Gallery in Bologna, Italy, on May 12, 2017.
Cristi Puiu's “Sieranevada” dominates Romanian Film Awards The film's stars Dana Dogaru and Ana Ciontea were named as best lead actress and best supporting actress, respectively.