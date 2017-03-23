Turkey calls on U.S., Britain to lift flight electronics ban
March 23, 2017 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey is in talks with the United States and Britain to exclude Turkish Airlines and Istanbul's main Ataturk airport from a ban on passengers carrying electronics larger than cell phones, Turkey's foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, March 23, according to Reuters.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday passengers traveling from specific airports, including Istanbul, could not bring into the main cabin devices larger than a mobile phone such as tablets, laptops and cameras.
The foreign ministry spokesman, Huseyin Muftuoglu, made the comments at a news conference in Ankara.
