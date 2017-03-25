Elections: ORO vows to transform Armenia after regime change

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc can transform the country, ORO number 3, former Armenian foreign minister Vartan Oskanian told voters in Armavir’s Karakert community ahead of parliamentary elections.

Armenians will never regret voting for ORO, Oskanian said.

“We are confident that we can transform the country after the regime change on April 2,” Aysor.am cited Oskanian as saying.

Also, Oskanian dwelled upon the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, ruling out compromise in the issue.

“We think territorial concession is a defeatist decision. We’ll go to great lengths to ensure the international recognition of Karabakh, we really do have such capabilities,” Oskanian said.

Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched campaigns. ORO bloc is led by Armenia's former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan and two former foreign ministers - Raffi Hovannissian and Oskanian.