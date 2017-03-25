// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas

China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
March 25, 2017 - 17:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - China captured 2,566 fugitives who had fled to more than 90 countries and regions and recovered 8.6 billion yuan (125 million U.S. dollars) during the "Sky Net" manhunt from 2014 to 2016, Xinhua reports.

Of them, 1,283 turned themselves in or were persuaded to return to China, according to a statement issued Saturday, March 25 by the office in charge of fugitives under the central anti-graft coordination group.

A total of 410 had been members of the Communist Party of China or official staff, according to the statement. So far, 39 of China's 100 most-wanted have returned or been returned.

The campaign has effectively stopped corrupt officials from fleeing overseas, the statement said. The number of those who fled abroad dropped significantly over the period, from 101 in 2014 to 19 last year.

According to another statement by the Ministry of Public Security on Saturday, the "Fox hunt" campaign, an important part of "Sky Net," netted 951 fugitives suspected of economic offenses from 72 countries and regions in 2016.

Police nationwide have worked with the People's Bank of China and solved 380 cases of underground banks and money laundering, closing more than 500 underground banks.

Related links:
Xinhua. China captures 2,566 fugitives abroad in anti-graft campaign
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Germany threatens legal action if U.S. hikes import tax
“Blade Runner 2049” bringing back another iconic character
Ignoring Scottish referendum issue would shatter UK structure: Sturgeon
Russian sappers defuse over 120 explosive devices in Palmyra
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
NonStop Entertainment acquires ISIS documentary “City of Ghosts” “City of Ghosts” marks Matthew Heineman’s follow up to “Cartel Land” which was nominated for an Oscar.
“Sinister 2” helmer boards Broad Green’s horror movie “Eli” The movie centers on a young boy who undergoes treatment for a rare disease at a secluded clinic, which becomes a haunted prison.
Portland Art Museum features 14th-century altarpiece by Ghissi This reunion allows visitors to see the Museum’s Resurrection of Drusiana in its original context in the upper left corner.
17th century works from Netherlands, China on view at Frans Hals Museum Barbarians & Philosophers sheds light on the way China and the Netherlands formed images of one another in the seventeenth century.