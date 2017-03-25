China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
March 25, 2017 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China captured 2,566 fugitives who had fled to more than 90 countries and regions and recovered 8.6 billion yuan (125 million U.S. dollars) during the "Sky Net" manhunt from 2014 to 2016, Xinhua reports.
Of them, 1,283 turned themselves in or were persuaded to return to China, according to a statement issued Saturday, March 25 by the office in charge of fugitives under the central anti-graft coordination group.
A total of 410 had been members of the Communist Party of China or official staff, according to the statement. So far, 39 of China's 100 most-wanted have returned or been returned.
The campaign has effectively stopped corrupt officials from fleeing overseas, the statement said. The number of those who fled abroad dropped significantly over the period, from 101 in 2014 to 19 last year.
According to another statement by the Ministry of Public Security on Saturday, the "Fox hunt" campaign, an important part of "Sky Net," netted 951 fugitives suspected of economic offenses from 72 countries and regions in 2016.
Police nationwide have worked with the People's Bank of China and solved 380 cases of underground banks and money laundering, closing more than 500 underground banks.
