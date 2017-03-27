OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, FM Nalbandian talk Karabakh settlement
March 27, 2017 - 17:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday, March 27 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Yerevan to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
At the meeting, the sides dwelled upon the moves aimed at pushing the negotiation process forward, stressing the importance of adhering to the agreements reached at summits in Vienna and Saint Petersburg.
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev met on June 20 in Saint Petersburg to address the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin mediating the talks. The Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents confirmed their commitment to the implementation of agreements reached at a Vienna-hosted meeting on May 16. To that end, they agreed to increase the number of international observers in the Karabakh conflict zone. Also, they expressed satisfaction that the ceasefire was now holding. Prior to that, a meeting between both leaders was organized on May 16 in Vienna, with top diplomats from the Minsk Group co-chairing countries hosting the summit.
Also, the co-chairs briefed the Armenian foreign policy chief on the result of meetings they held in Azerbaijan on March 11.
Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk were in Baku on March 11, where the U.S. envoy expressed hope that a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents will be organized in the near future.
