Global Finance names Ameriabank best Armenian bank in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Global Finance magazine has named Ameriabank the best bank in Armenia in 2017, the bank said in a statement on Monday, March 27.

Ameriabank has secured the title of the bank of the year six times since 2012.

In February, the same magazine named Ameriabank Armenia’s best investment bank.

Global Finance editors used a number of criteria to pick the winners, including market share, number and volume of transactions, quality of service, consulting services, deal structure, innovation and pricing.