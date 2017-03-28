Tsarukyan bloc pledges to attract $15 bn once winning Armenia elections
March 28, 2017 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of Tsarukyan bloc, founder of Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan said on Tuesday, March 29 that his partners abroad are ready to invest $15 billion in the country.
“As an acknowledgement of the people’s unconditional trust and our determination to win, my colleagues have expressed readiness to invest $15 billion in Armenia,” Aysor.am cited Tsarukyan as saying during the bloc’s election campaign.
According to him, the bloc will start by implementing their 15-point election program, next focusing on attracting investments in various sectors.
Also, the alliance leader said they no have no enemies inside the country, but rather competitors.
“I have instructed my team to never insult or throw mud at our opponents,” he said.
“We want no enmity. We just seek to change the system and make improvements.”
Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have launched campaigns.
Top stories
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Partner news
Latest news
Iconic Chinese artist Ai Weiwei to build fences in New York A champion of refugees and migrants, Ai is calling his new large-scale conceptual installation "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors."
Facebook adds camera features to its smartphone app Facebook will allow users to get to the app's camera with one swipe of their finger and then add visual details like a rainbow.
Iran oil minister says deal on global oil cuts likely to be extended Asked whether Iran would be ready to cut its own output, he said: "I think it is necessary that all members comply with their commitments."
100-kilo gold coin "Big Maple Leaf" stolen from Berlin's Bode museum Bode Museum gave the face value of the coin at $1 million (920,000 euros), though the market price of 100 kg of gold is around $4 million.