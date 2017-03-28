Tsarukyan bloc pledges to attract $15 bn once winning Armenia elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of Tsarukyan bloc, founder of Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan said on Tuesday, March 29 that his partners abroad are ready to invest $15 billion in the country.

“As an acknowledgement of the people’s unconditional trust and our determination to win, my colleagues have expressed readiness to invest $15 billion in Armenia,” Aysor.am cited Tsarukyan as saying during the bloc’s election campaign.

According to him, the bloc will start by implementing their 15-point election program, next focusing on attracting investments in various sectors.

Also, the alliance leader said they no have no enemies inside the country, but rather competitors.

“I have instructed my team to never insult or throw mud at our opponents,” he said.

“We want no enmity. We just seek to change the system and make improvements.”

Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have launched campaigns.