Iran oil minister says deal on global oil cuts likely to be extended

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on Tuesday, March 23 that a global oil cuts deal is likely to be extended, but that time is needed to discuss the subject thoroughly first, Reuters reports.

"It seems that most of the OPEC and non-OPEC (countries) are going to extend the agreement, but time is needed to evaluate the situation and to have face-to-face meetings and discussions with others," Zanganeh, who was visiting Moscow, said.

Asked whether Iran would be ready to cut its own output under the possible extension, Zanganeh said: "I think it is necessary that all members comply with their commitments."

Iran's current oil production stands close to 3.8 million barrels per day, he said. Zanganeh is part of a delegation led by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani which is visiting Russia from March 27-28.