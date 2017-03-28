Iran oil minister says deal on global oil cuts likely to be extended
March 28, 2017 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on Tuesday, March 23 that a global oil cuts deal is likely to be extended, but that time is needed to discuss the subject thoroughly first, Reuters reports.
"It seems that most of the OPEC and non-OPEC (countries) are going to extend the agreement, but time is needed to evaluate the situation and to have face-to-face meetings and discussions with others," Zanganeh, who was visiting Moscow, said.
Asked whether Iran would be ready to cut its own output under the possible extension, Zanganeh said: "I think it is necessary that all members comply with their commitments."
Iran's current oil production stands close to 3.8 million barrels per day, he said. Zanganeh is part of a delegation led by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani which is visiting Russia from March 27-28.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Iconic Chinese artist Ai Weiwei to build fences in New York A champion of refugees and migrants, Ai is calling his new large-scale conceptual installation "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors."
Facebook adds camera features to its smartphone app Facebook will allow users to get to the app's camera with one swipe of their finger and then add visual details like a rainbow.
100-kilo gold coin "Big Maple Leaf" stolen from Berlin's Bode museum Bode Museum gave the face value of the coin at $1 million (920,000 euros), though the market price of 100 kg of gold is around $4 million.
Comedienne Sarah Silverman heads to Hulu with “I Love You, America” The series, from Funny or Die, will have Silverman discuss the current political and emotional landscape of the country.