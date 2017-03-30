China's Xi and Trump to meet at Mar-a-Lago resort

PanARMENIAN.Net - China's President Xi Jinping will meet Donald Trump next week in Florida, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, March 30, ending weeks of speculation that they were set for face-to-face discussions on thorny issues dividing the world's top two economies, AFP reports.

The visit, which will take place at President Trump's resort Mar-a-Lago, follows a rocky start to US-China relations under the billionaire politician, who has repeatedly blasted Beijing for its trade policies and reluctance to bring pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes.

The meeting, which is scheduled for April 6-7, could be crucial in setting the tone of the relationship between the two powers in coming years.

Before arriving in the US, Xi will pay a state visit to Finland, his first to the European Union this year, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Just weeks ago the summit seemed a distant possibility after Trump infuriated Beijing with suggestions he might break from the US's long-standing One China Policy.

But in a conciliatory phone call in mid-February, the US president walked back controversial comments on Taiwan, creating an opening for Washington and Beijing to discuss a meeting.

Details of the meeting were reportedly hammered out during subsequent visits by China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi to Washington and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Beijing.