// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Toshiba called "laughing stock" over crisis

Toshiba called
March 30, 2017 - 16:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Toshiba's management has come under fierce criticism from shareholders, despite investors approving plans to sell its valuable memory chip unit, BBC News reports.

The company needs money to plug a gaping hole at its US nuclear unit Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, March 29.

Due to the woes at Westinghouse, Toshiba is struggling with debt that some warn might threaten its future.

One investor said management had turned Toshiba "into a laughing stock".

"You have no clue what's going on," the investor added, speaking at a shareholder meeting that approved the sale of Toshiba's NAND flash-memory unit.

The company has twice postponed its annual earnings and is now expected to file a net loss of 1tn yen ($9bn), which would be one of the biggest losses in the country's corporate history.

The Japanese conglomerate estimates its memory business to be worth $18bn and plans to sell parts or all of it.

According to media reports, the potential buyers for the memory chip unit include US firms Western Digital and Micron Technology as well as South Korea's SK Hynix.

Related links:
BBC. Toshiba shareholders angry as chip unit sale approved
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
HIV breakthrough may help scientists kill sleeping virus cells
Laptop ban hits Dubai for 1.1 mln travellers on spring break weekend
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Brad Pitt won't play Cable in “Deadpool 2” Besides Pitt, another actor who was recently rumored to play Cable was Michael Shannon.
Telegram rolls out encrypted voice calling feature Telegram said in a blog post that the voice calls are based on the same end-to-end encryption methods as its Secret chats feature.
Luc Besson's "Valerian" releases a new trailer (video) "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as space cops on a mission to an inter-species metropolis Alpha.
Toyota uses AI in the hunt for advanced battery materials The company announced that it has already sold 10 million of the hybrid cars as of January this year.