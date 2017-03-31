OSCE chief calls for renewed engagement to settle Karabakh issue
March 31, 2017 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE chairperson-in-office, Austria’s foreign minister Sebastian Kurz on Friday, March 31 joined the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ call for the sides to renew engagement in the political settlement process as expressed in their statement on March 29.
“The fighting and the violence we witnessed one year ago – the worst in the past two decades – caused destruction, suffering and human losses. It was a vivid reminder of how quickly the machinery of war can undermine efforts for peace. On this occasion, we call on all sides to refrain from any actions that jeopardize the ceasefire. All sides must live up to their commitment to strictly observe their international humanitarian obligations – war crimes can never be justified,” said Kurz.
Recalling the outbreak of violence in April 2016 along the line of contact, he underlined his hope for fresh impetus in the negotiations: “Clashes and serious violations of the ceasefire on the line of contact, resulting in casualties, were of particular concern to us throughout the past year. It is now high time for a focus on pragmatic and practical steps for confidence-building as well as a resumption of substantive negotiations,” emphasized Kurz.
In this context, Kurz voiced his regret at the further loss of lives since the tragic events in April 2016 and expressed his condolences to the affected families. “The aftershock of the fighting one year ago has made it more difficult for Armenians and Azerbaijanis to believe in peace, but as I have stated on numerous occasions, there is no military solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We should plan for peace now, and not allow war to return with all of its terrible consequences,” Kurz added.
Kurz also commended the work of Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his team, illustrated by the active facilitation of a humanitarian operation by the International Committee of the Red Cross in February 2017 to retrieve the remains of the deceased servicemen.
“The OSCE chairmanship stands ready to contribute to the efforts of the sides to further advance and implement the agreements reached during the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016,” concluded Kurz.
The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs held talks with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, president Serzh Sargsyan and Karabakh leader Bako Sahakyan in late March.
