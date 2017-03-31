Fired Trump aide wants immunity to testify on Russia allegations
March 31, 2017 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Donald Trump's ex-national security adviser, Michael Flynn, wants immunity to testify on alleged Russian election meddling, his lawyer says, according to BBC News.
Robert Kelner says his client "has a story to tell", but needs to guard against "unfair prosecution".
Congress is investigating the allegations, with one senator warning of Kremlin "propaganda on steroids".
Flynn was sacked in February after misleading the White House about his conversations with a Russian envoy.
Intelligence Committees, as part of wider investigations into claims Moscow sought to help Donald Trump win the US presidential election, and into contacts between Russia and members of President Trump's campaign team.
"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," said his attorney, Robert Kelner, in a written statement.
He said he would not comment on his discussions with congressional panels conducting the investigation.
The lawyer said the media was awash with "unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo".
"No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution," he said.
Three other former Trump aides, former campaign chief Paul Manafort and former advisers Roger Stone and Carter Page, have offered to testify without requesting immunity.
