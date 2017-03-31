// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian prosecutors move to block online calls for more protests

Russian prosecutors move to block online calls for more protests
March 31, 2017 - 18:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian prosecutors moved Friday, March 31 to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies that have cast a new challenge to the Kremlin, The Associated Press reports.

Tens of thousands demonstrators turned out in Moscow and other cities on Sunday to rally against official corruption in the largest outpouring of discontent in years.

The Prosecutor General's office confirmed Friday it has requested the state communications watchdog to block pages on social networks calling for more protests in Moscow and elsewhere in Russia coming Sunday.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who organized Sunday's unsanctioned protest, is serving a 15-day sentence on charges of resisting police. More than 1,000 protesters have been arrested in Moscow, and many of them also have been sentenced to brief jail terms and fines.

The U.S. and the EU have criticized the crackdown and urged Russia to release all detainees, but President Vladimir Putin has rejected the criticism as meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

Without naming Navalny, Putin, who faces re-election in March 2018, has denounced those protest organizers who try to use anti-corruption slogans in "narrow selfish political goals."

Related links:
AP. Russian prosecutors move to block online calls for protests
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
Laptop ban hits Dubai for 1.1 mln travellers on spring break weekend
Trump's former national security adviser “discussed Gulen removal”
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Blink-182 to start writing new album later this year With the dust barely settled on “California”, talk in the blink-182 camp has already turned to their next release.
Karabakh soldier killed in Azeri ceasefire violations on March 31 Karabakh serviceman Gor Hovhannisyan was killed in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations on Friday, March 31, at around 2:45 pm.
Netflix's new translation test to help avoid subtitle fails The H-Number, which Netflix will require of every subtitler by this summer, will also help it to measure the quality of translations.
Stephen King's star-studded "Dark Tower" release date delayed again The movie was originally set to hit U.S. theaters this past February, but later was pushed back to July 28.