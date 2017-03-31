Russian prosecutors move to block online calls for more protests
March 31, 2017 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian prosecutors moved Friday, March 31 to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies that have cast a new challenge to the Kremlin, The Associated Press reports.
Tens of thousands demonstrators turned out in Moscow and other cities on Sunday to rally against official corruption in the largest outpouring of discontent in years.
The Prosecutor General's office confirmed Friday it has requested the state communications watchdog to block pages on social networks calling for more protests in Moscow and elsewhere in Russia coming Sunday.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who organized Sunday's unsanctioned protest, is serving a 15-day sentence on charges of resisting police. More than 1,000 protesters have been arrested in Moscow, and many of them also have been sentenced to brief jail terms and fines.
The U.S. and the EU have criticized the crackdown and urged Russia to release all detainees, but President Vladimir Putin has rejected the criticism as meddling in Russia's internal affairs.
Without naming Navalny, Putin, who faces re-election in March 2018, has denounced those protest organizers who try to use anti-corruption slogans in "narrow selfish political goals."
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Blink-182 to start writing new album later this year With the dust barely settled on “California”, talk in the blink-182 camp has already turned to their next release.
Karabakh soldier killed in Azeri ceasefire violations on March 31 Karabakh serviceman Gor Hovhannisyan was killed in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations on Friday, March 31, at around 2:45 pm.
Netflix's new translation test to help avoid subtitle fails The H-Number, which Netflix will require of every subtitler by this summer, will also help it to measure the quality of translations.
Stephen King's star-studded "Dark Tower" release date delayed again The movie was originally set to hit U.S. theaters this past February, but later was pushed back to July 28.