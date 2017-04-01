UN calls for substantive negotiations over Karabakh conflict
April 1, 2017 - 13:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations on Friday, March 31 called for the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to renew dialogue and reach a peaceful settlement.
"We have noted the recent statements by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and express full support for the call to the sides to refrain from any actions that would undermine the ceasefire agreement," Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said in a statement.
"We welcome all efforts to reduce the level of tensions and call on all sides to demonstrate the necessary political will to resume substantive negotiations leading to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict."
The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs visited Armenia and Karabakh in late March.
Top stories
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Venezuela's Maduro rejects coup claims in crisis Maduro said in a speech: "In Venezuela, the constitution, civil, political and human rights and people power are in full force."
France election race tightening three weeks from vote: poll First round voting intentions for Macron and Le Pen, both slipped by one percentage point to 25 and 24 percent respectively.
Amazon making Twitch a destination for original shows The first episodes of sci-fi drama Oasis, dramedy “The Legend of Master Legend” and comedy Budding Prospects will air back to back the whole day.
Ferrari once owned by Trump to go under the hammer Car lovers, conservative supporters and curiosity seekers admired the 2007 F430 coupe at a convention center in Fort Lauderdale.