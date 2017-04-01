UN calls for substantive negotiations over Karabakh conflict

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations on Friday, March 31 called for the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to renew dialogue and reach a peaceful settlement.

"We have noted the recent statements by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and express full support for the call to the sides to refrain from any actions that would undermine the ceasefire agreement," Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"We welcome all efforts to reduce the level of tensions and call on all sides to demonstrate the necessary political will to resume substantive negotiations leading to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict."

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs visited Armenia and Karabakh in late March.