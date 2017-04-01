Ferrari once owned by Trump to go under the hammer
April 1, 2017 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 10-year-old red Ferrari set to go on auction in Florida on Saturday, April 1 is attracting an unusual amount of attention thanks to a previous owner: President Donald Trump, AFP reports.
Car lovers, conservative supporters and curiosity seekers admired the 2007 F430 coupe at a convention center in Fort Lauderdale 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Miami, where a collection of exotic autos filled the lot of the auction house Auctions America, which specializes in classic and sports cars.
The Ferrari is expected to raise between $250,000 and $350,000, the auction house said.
"It's exciting," visitor Russell DiPerna said. "President Donald Trump is obviously a world leader now."
The real-estate billionaire bought the Ferrari new for use as his personal car and owned it for just over four years.
He drove the car 2,400 miles. The rest of its mileage -- 6,000 miles -- was clocked by its second and current owner, who bought the Ferrari in 2011 and remains anonymous.
"It's highly likely Donald Trump is the only United States president to ever own a supercar," the auction house said in a statement.
"There is a big expectation of value for this car," Auctions America specialist Barney Ruprecht said. "The fact that President Trump owned the car certainly adds significance in terms of ownership history."
"In terms of value, we'll find out tomorrow."
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Amazon making Twitch a destination for original shows The first episodes of sci-fi drama Oasis, dramedy “The Legend of Master Legend” and comedy Budding Prospects will air back to back the whole day.
"Pirates of the Caribbean 5” sneak peak sees the return of Orlando Bloom (video) "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will see Jack Sparrow's attempts to escape vengeful Captain Salazar.
UN calls for substantive negotiations over Karabakh conflict The United Nations on March 31 called for the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to renew dialogue and reach a peaceful settlement.
“Alien: Covenant” to have frightening connection with “Prometheus” "Alien: Covenant" follows the story of colony ship Covenant which travels to a planet faraway.