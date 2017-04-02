Defense minister casts ballot, expects incident-free election day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan cast a ballot in the elections to Armenia’s National Assembly.

Sargsyan tops the electoral list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

The official told journalists he expects an incident-free election day, noting that every step was taken to form a legislative field where every citizen can be confident that his vote will be instrumental in determining the country’s political structure for the next 5 years, Panorama.am said.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.