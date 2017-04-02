PM: Preventive mechanisms employed to rule out rigging of votes
April 2, 2017 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister and the first deputy chair of the Republican Party Karen Karapetyan cast a ballot in the elections to the Armenian National Assembly.
Arriving at the polling station in heightened spirits, the PM said “time will tell” if RPA emerge as the election winners.
Commenting on a possibility of a coalition with other political forces, Karapetyan noted that the further steps will be determined after the elections.
He also noted that the preventive mechanisms employed are enough to rule out rigging of votes.
In conclusion he expressed a wish for incident-free elections in a tolerant environment.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
