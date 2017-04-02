Parliamentary elections: Ex-president Kocharyan won’t cast ballot

PanARMENIAN.Net - The second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan won’t be voting in the parliamentary elections, the ex-president’s press office told PanARMENIAN.Net

Kocharyan won’t be able to vote, currently being out of the country.

The second president hasn’t participated in the elections since 2012.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

10 days before elections, the police published the number of eligible voters which currently stands at 2,564,795.