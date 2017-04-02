EU expects positive outcome of Armenia parliamentary elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The head of the European Union delegation to Armenia, ambassador Piotr Switalski said on Sunday, April 2 that he is expecting a positive outcome of the parliamentary elections.

"A big team has been involved all the way through, and that's why we are anticipating good results," Switalski told reporters in Yerevan, Aysor.am reports.

"A lot of work has been carried out to hold fair elections in Armenia"

You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net