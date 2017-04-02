Citizen Observer registers 681 violations in four hours of election

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Citizen Observer initiative registered 681 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself in the period between 8am and midday.

3112 observers are monitoring the Armenian parliamentary elections in 1521 polling stations across Armenia on Sunday, April 2.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net