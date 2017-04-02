RPA spokesman sees no indication of illegal post-election developments
April 2, 2017 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said he sees no indication of any illegal post-election developments.
“A number of parties have expressed readiness to take measures should there be a mass rigging of votes; I’d like to reiterate that as of today a number of opposition leaders gave positive assessment to the course of the elections,” Sharmazanov said.
As he noted, it is in the RPA interests that the election should be held in accordance with democratic standards, Aysor.am said.
As he further stated, the voting process in going as planned, with the international observers agreeing that the new mechanisms implemented greatly minimized the past issues undermining the election process.
Commenting on the observers and political forces’ reports of electoral violations, Sharmazanv noted that they can be put into 2 groups: objective signals, given relevant response by the authorities in charge and those aiming to cast a shadow on the electoral process, which prove to be unfounded when probed.
Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net
Top stories
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Investigative committee received 13 reports on election fraud The reports chiefly suggest attempts of double voting and obstruction to journalists and trusted persons' work.
ANC-PPA reports on open voting cases, queues The alliance has published election violations its trusted persons registered during the first six or seven hours of voting.
Prosecutor General's office studied 970 electoral violation reports The majority of reports referred to various technical malfunctions in the course of the elections and constituted no obvious offense.
YELQ representative removed from polling station: leader "We demand the protocol on voting and reason behind the person's removal," YELQ number 1 Edmon Marukyan said.