RPA spokesman sees no indication of illegal post-election developments

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said he sees no indication of any illegal post-election developments.

“A number of parties have expressed readiness to take measures should there be a mass rigging of votes; I’d like to reiterate that as of today a number of opposition leaders gave positive assessment to the course of the elections,” Sharmazanov said.

As he noted, it is in the RPA interests that the election should be held in accordance with democratic standards, Aysor.am said.

As he further stated, the voting process in going as planned, with the international observers agreeing that the new mechanisms implemented greatly minimized the past issues undermining the election process.

Commenting on the observers and political forces’ reports of electoral violations, Sharmazanv noted that they can be put into 2 groups: objective signals, given relevant response by the authorities in charge and those aiming to cast a shadow on the electoral process, which prove to be unfounded when probed.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

