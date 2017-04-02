Armenia parliamentary elections: Voter turnout at 60,1%
April 2, 2017 - 21:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.
CEC chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said voter turnout in Yerevan stood at 58,45%.
Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
