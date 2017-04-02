Opposition lawmaker rejects 60,1% voter turnout as impossible

PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition lawmaker, candidate from the Armenian National Congress-People's Party of Armenia bloc Aram Manukyan said on Sunday, April 2 "there is no way the voter turnout could be this high."

According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections.

"100% turnout was registered in many villages and communities," Manukyan said.

"Clearly, extra 200,000 people have cast ballots."

Also, Manukyan didn't rule out double voting cases.

"Such a voter turnout is impossible. We'll start the process of comparing voter lists tomorrow and explain in 2-3 days what happened today," he said.

Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.