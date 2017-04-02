Opposition lawmaker rejects 60,1% voter turnout as impossible
April 2, 2017 - 22:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition lawmaker, candidate from the Armenian National Congress-People's Party of Armenia bloc Aram Manukyan said on Sunday, April 2 "there is no way the voter turnout could be this high."
According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections.
"100% turnout was registered in many villages and communities," Manukyan said.
"Clearly, extra 200,000 people have cast ballots."
Also, Manukyan didn't rule out double voting cases.
"Such a voter turnout is impossible. We'll start the process of comparing voter lists tomorrow and explain in 2-3 days what happened today," he said.
Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.
According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
Top stories
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian, CIS observers reveal no violations in Armenian elections Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.
Thousands cast ballots at Armenia detention facilities, hospitals Vahe Hakobyan said that 2127 citicens receiving treatment in various medical institutions were eligible to vote at the elections.
Armenia parliamentary elections: Voter turnout at 60,1% According to the CEC, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2.
Startfor: Russia can't lose no matter which party wins Armenia elections “Russia will continue with its strategy to influence Armenian politics long after the upcoming parliamentary vote has passed,” Stratfor said.