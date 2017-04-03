// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian YELQ leader sees no need to reject election results

April 3, 2017 - 15:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Edmon Marukyan, who tops the proportional list of YELQ bloc, said on Monday, April 3 that he sees no reason not to accept the election results.

“Election results can be considered a success for the more than 120,000 citizens who voted for YELQ of their own free will, without fear and doubts,” Marukyan told Azatutyun TV.

“We represent those 120,000 people in the 6th convocation National Assembly.”

Marukyan said they have registered no cases of ballot stuffing or double voting, having only reported on bribery and some technical malfunctions.

The bloc’s own preliminary calculations reveal that at least nine candidates will have seats at the parliament.

Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).

According to the CEC, the other five political forces didn’t overcome the election threshold and secured no seats at the National Assembly.

1 574 947 out of 2 557 706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday, April 2.

