// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Trump’s tweets will be preserved by the U.S. National Archives

Trump’s tweets will be preserved by the U.S. National Archives
April 4, 2017 - 13:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The White House has assured the National Archives and Records Administration that it will be keeping every single one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, including his Twitter musings that contain misspellings and the ones he later on deletes. As The Verge reports citing ABC News, archive head David S. Ferriero informed two Democratic senators last week that the Trump’s tweets are being preserved for posterity, so future generations can revel in the president’s peculiar and unprecedented use of Twitter as an art form and governing tool.

The White House only agreed to the request after Ferriero’s office contacted the Trump administration to remind it of the Presidential Records Act and the duty it has to preserve Trump’s public communications. Those include the tweets he sends out under his @realDonaldTrump handle that are often then echoed by the official @POTUS account. Trump or one of his aides is often tasked with reviewing what the president blasts out on Twitter and correcting any mistakes. Notably, Trump mispelled the word “honored” in a tweet just three minutes before he took the oath of office. The tweet was later deleted.

Ferriero’s letter to Senators Claire McCaskill and Tom Carper was aimed at reassuring the two Democrats that the White House wasn’t trying to skip out on its responsibility to transparency. Beyond Twitter, there’s been a rising concern in Washington that Trump and members of his administration are communicating using older, less secure devices, as well as relying on private email accounts to prevent conversations from leaking to journalists. Trump notably used an unsecured Android smartphone in the early days of his presidency, and only just last week switched to an iPhone.

Photo: AFP
Related links:
The Verge. Trump’s tweets will be preserved by the US National Archives
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community
Venezuela's Maduro rejects coup claims in crisis
France election race tightening three weeks from vote: poll
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
  Related sections
IT & Technology
 Latest news
“Reverse Prisma” AI turns Monet paintings into photos The researchers team also used the same AI to transform a drab landscape photo into a pastel-inflected painting that Monet himself may have executed.
Stephen King’s “It” dominates social media buzz “Mama” director Andy Muschietti directed “It,” which stars “Hemlock Grove” actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise.
Aubrey Plaza goes insane in “Ingrid Goes West” comedy trailer (video) The film premiered in competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.
Mercedes teams up with Bosch to develop self-driving taxis Financial terms were not disclosed of the deal between the two German companies, which was announced on April 4.