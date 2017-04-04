Iran signs contract for 60 Boeing 737 Max planes

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Aseman airline signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday, April 4 to buy 60 737 Max aircraft, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Representatives of the two companies signed the contract in Tehran after a year of negotiations, Reuters reports.

Earlier, Boeing clinched a deal to sell 80 jetliners to Iran Air, completing the first major agreement between a U.S. company and the Islamic Republic.

Planned aircraft sales by Chicago-based Boeing and European rival Airbus Group SE to Iranian carrier Iran Air are among the most high-profile transactions signed since Iran and Western powers concluded a nuclear accord that removed sanctions on Tehran.