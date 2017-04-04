Iran signs contract for 60 Boeing 737 Max planes
April 4, 2017 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Aseman airline signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday, April 4 to buy 60 737 Max aircraft, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
Representatives of the two companies signed the contract in Tehran after a year of negotiations, Reuters reports.
Earlier, Boeing clinched a deal to sell 80 jetliners to Iran Air, completing the first major agreement between a U.S. company and the Islamic Republic.
Planned aircraft sales by Chicago-based Boeing and European rival Airbus Group SE to Iranian carrier Iran Air are among the most high-profile transactions signed since Iran and Western powers concluded a nuclear accord that removed sanctions on Tehran.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
“Reverse Prisma” AI turns Monet paintings into photos The researchers team also used the same AI to transform a drab landscape photo into a pastel-inflected painting that Monet himself may have executed.
Stephen King’s “It” dominates social media buzz “Mama” director Andy Muschietti directed “It,” which stars “Hemlock Grove” actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise.
Aubrey Plaza goes insane in “Ingrid Goes West” comedy trailer (video) The film premiered in competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.
Mercedes teams up with Bosch to develop self-driving taxis Financial terms were not disclosed of the deal between the two German companies, which was announced on April 4.