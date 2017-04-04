// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Spanish raids seize Assad uncle's assets in corruption probe

Spanish raids seize Assad uncle's assets in corruption probe
April 4, 2017 - 18:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Spain has ordered properties to be seized and bank accounts frozen in a money laundering investigation linked to the family of Rifaat al-Assad, according to BBC News.

Judiciary officials said that the uncle of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad was handed $300m of public money when he was sent into exile in 1984.

Now aged 79, he was placed under formal investigation in France last year.

Some of his fortune ended up in property in Marbella and Puerto Banus on the south coast, officials said.

While his brother Hafez al-Assad was in power, Rifaat was renowned for the brutality with which he crushed an uprising in the Syrian city of Hama in 1982. Last year he was said to be living in Paris.

He is under investigation in France for concealing stolen assets, money laundering and fiscal fraud. Several luxury properties have already been seized by French authorities in Paris and an appeal by the exiled former vice-president was turned down.

Rifaat al-Assad has in the past said he was given the money by the Saudi royal family.

The general council of Spain's judiciary said it was acting after French investigators found that part of his fortune had ended up in property in the Marbella area, under the name of companies managed by his wives and two of his children.

In a statement (in Spanish), it said that 15 properties search orders had been carried out, mainly in Puerto Banus on the Costa del Sol. While the bank accounts of 16 individuals linked to the exiled Syrian were being blocked, another 76 accounts were also affected.

Investigators said in total 503 properties linked to the family had been found, ranging from car parks to holiday homes, flats and a luxury hotel. Their total value was put at €691m ($735m) and all had been seized, they said.

One of the properties was a large farm called La Máquina worth an estimated €60m.

Photo: AP
Related links:
BBC. Spanish raids seize Assad uncle's assets in corruption inquiry
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community
Venezuela's Maduro rejects coup claims in crisis
France election race tightening three weeks from vote: poll
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
The Strokes play biggest show of their career at Lollapalooza Argentina (video) Also on the bill at Lollapalooza Argentina were The XX, Metallica, The 1975, The Weeknd, and Duran Duran.
Björk shares music video for “Vulnicura” track “Notget” (video) Meanwhile, one of Bjork‘s close collaborators has revealed that she’s “already written quite a bit” of her new album and it’s sounding “really future-facing”.
The Libertines announce huge new outdoor UK gig The Libertines’ latest addition to their tour itinerary comes with the announcement of a second live date in Newcastle.
Elections: Armenia’s ORO demands comparative analysis of fingerprints The alliance wants the CEC to insert all the biometric data into a single database and find out whether any fingerprints repeat.