Karabakh to benefit from $125 mln UK investment in mine clearance work
April 5, 2017 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will benefit from a UK goverment pledge - backed by Prince Harry - to invest £100 million (around $125 million) to rid the world of landmines by 2025.
International development secretary Priti Patel said the three-year aid package would tackle the "global scourge" of unexploded landmines.
Speaking at Kensington Palace, Patel said it would help 800,000 people.
Prince Harry said the government had demonstrated "bold commitment" in pledging the money, but that "there is much more that needs to be done".
He is supporting a bid by anti-landmine charities the HALO Trust and Mines Advisory Group to eradicate the explosives within eight years, following in the footsteps of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.
Since 2000, the HALO Trust has cleared over 445 minefields, 11,200 landmines, and over 25,300 cluster munitions and other unexploded ordnance in Karabakh. To remove the remaining 70 civilian minefields, The HALO Trust has secured an anonymous donor who has committed $4M in match funding - specifically for Karabakh.
He said it was "shocking" that an estimated 60 million people still lived with the threat of unexploded landmines.
He said it would take an additional £100m each year until 2025 to rid the world of landmines - "the cost of a star signing for some professional football team".
The HALO Trust on Tuesday, April 4 organized an event on the occasion of International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.
A HALO Trust official said that if sufficient funds are raised, all minefields in Karabakh will be cleared by 2020.
