ORO sees Tsarukyan bloc in the role of Armenian opposition
April 5, 2017 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tsarukyan bloc could take up the role of opposition in the newly formed parliament, candidate from the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc Armen Martirosyan said on Wednesday, April 5.
Martirosyan said, in particular, that the alliance could “really assume the responsibility of protecting the interests of the Armenian people.”
Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173). Voter turnout stood at 60.86% on Sunday.
ORO, together with four other political forces did not make it to the National Assembly.
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
