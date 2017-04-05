// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by 267%

Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by 267%
April 5, 2017 - 18:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - In Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, passenger traffic soared by 266,8% in January-March 2017 against the same period the year before.

The traffic at Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport grew by 21,2% in the first three months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.

According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, 168,741 passengers have used the services of the Yerevan airport in the reporting period. In January-March 2017, 4 894 tons of cargo has been transported at Zvartnots, up by 78.6 % against 2016.

Passenger traffic in two Armenian airports grew by 23.6% in the reporting period against 2016.

 Top stories
Armenia eyes sustainable economic growth from 2018: PMArmenia eyes sustainable economic growth from 2018: PM
He said that his government would also focus on fighting corruption and "eliminating all barriers that impede business from developing".
Armenian PM predicts 5000 IT jobs “in the near future”Armenian PM predicts 5000 IT jobs “in the near future”
“We have a simple problem:we prepare 400-500 specialists each year, while there is demand for 2000 professionals," he said.
Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airportsPassenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports
At Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, traffic soared by 150% in the reporting period against 2016.
$120 million to be invested in Armenian agriculture$120 million to be invested in Armenian agriculture
“The investments will be spent to build a canning factory and slaughterhouses, expand greenhouse farms,” Ignati Arakelyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Countries and goods that boosted Armenian export in 2016

Record figures

 Most popular in the section
Armenia exports and imports up by 22% and 18.5%
Armenia's new Electoral Code estimated at $16 mln
Iran to increase gas exports to Armenia threefold
Deputy FM: EU-Armenia common air zone to help decrease tariffs
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Kim Dotcom announces new Bitcoin venture Dotcom, who has New Zealand residency, became well known for his lavish lifestyle as much as his computer skills.
Oil at near one-month high on supply outage in North Sea OPEC shipments fell to 813.7 million barrels at the end of March from 796.6 million barrels at the beginning of the year.
“Crazy Rich Asians” bestseller adaptation adds cast Chan can currently be seen in AMC’s “Humans,” which is in its second season, and has a key role in “Transformers: the Last Knight.”
Germany to fine online giants up to €50 million for hate speech Beyond hate speech and fake news, the draft legislation covers other illegal content, including child pornography and terror-related activity.