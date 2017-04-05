Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by 267%
April 5, 2017 - 18:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, passenger traffic soared by 266,8% in January-March 2017 against the same period the year before.
The traffic at Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport grew by 21,2% in the first three months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.
According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, 168,741 passengers have used the services of the Yerevan airport in the reporting period. In January-March 2017, 4 894 tons of cargo has been transported at Zvartnots, up by 78.6 % against 2016.
Passenger traffic in two Armenian airports grew by 23.6% in the reporting period against 2016.
