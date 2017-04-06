Trump condemns Syria chemical attack as "affront to humanity"
April 6, 2017 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned the killing of dozens of civilians in northern Syria in an apparent chemical weapons attack by Syria's air force, BBC News reports.
It was an "affront to humanity", he said, adding: "When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies... that crosses... many lines."
He did not mention Russia, Syria's ally, which says chemical weapons in rebel hands may have been released.
But America's envoy to the UN accused Russia of covering up for Damascus.
"Time and time again Russia uses the same false narrative to deflect attention from their ally in Damascus," Nikki Haley said during a heated UN Security Council debate in New York.
Hinting at possible unilateral action by the U.S., she added: "When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action."
The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denies its forces launched a chemical weapons attack.
Photo: AFP
