Australian government warns of Anzac Day terror threat in Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Australian government has warned that terrorists may seek to target Anzac Day commemorations in Turkey later this month, BBC News reports.

The anniversary on 25 April marks the first major battle involving Australia and New Zealand in World War One.

Australian Minister for Veterans' Affairs Dan Tehan said his government had received information of a possible threat to Turkey's Gallipoli peninsula.

He did not detail the information but urged travellers to be cautious.

"Ultimately, it is up to the traveller to make the final decision on whether to travel or not," Tehan said.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade updated its travel advice for Turkey but did not lift a warning classification level.

"We have confidence in the Turkish authorities to secure the peninsula and other celebrations in the area," said Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan.

In 2015, about 15,000 Australians travelled to Gallipoli for the centenary of Anzac Day.