Karabakh refutes Azeri claims of shelling civilian settlement
April 6, 2017 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh army on Thursday, April 6 refuted Azerbaijani reports suggesting it had shelled the village of Gapanli in Tartar district.
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry spread disinformation on purported shelling of the Azeri settlement by Karabakh, as a result of which a private farm was allegedly damaged.
The reports are completely false, Karabakh army said, adding that Azerbaijan fired four shells from a 60-mm mortar between 12:40 pm and 1:15 pm.
Havings sustained no injuries, the Karabakh saide mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Around 30 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on April 5 and the following night, with more than 300 shots fired overall.
