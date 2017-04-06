// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

EU rift with Hungary widens over Orban actions

EU rift with Hungary widens over Orban actions
April 6, 2017 - 21:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The rift between the European Union and member state Hungary is widening, with the EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker criticizing two recent issues that are seen as pushing Budapest away from EU values, The Associated Press reports.

Juncker said Thursday, April 6 he objects to an education bill that critics say targets a university founded by billionaire American philanthropist George Soros. It was pushed by lawmakers from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.

On top of that, he criticized the Hungarian government's new National Consultation that has the motto "Let's Stop Brussels."

Juncker said that "after reading this biased questionnaire, I would like to better understand Mr. Orban's intentions," adding the criticism of EU headquarters ran counter to Orban's reinforced support for the EU at a summit in Rome two weeks ago.

Photo: Getty Images
Related links:
AP. EU rift with Hungary deepens over Orban actions
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Venezuela's Maduro rejects coup claims in crisis
France election race tightening three weeks from vote: poll
Ferrari once owned by Trump to go under the hammer
EU rules out free trade talks with UK before progress on Brexit issues
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia’s RPA names its candidate for Yerevan mayor The issue was discussed on president Serzh Sargsyan's proposal and approved unanimously at an RPA Executive Body session.
Six Armenians indicted on election fraud charges Six Armenian citizens have been charged with attempts to vote more than once during the parliamentary elections on April 2.
“Ghost in the Shell” studio blames whitewashing controversy for flop "We had hopes for better results domestically," Paramount's domestic distribution chief Kyle Davies told CBC.
Manchester United: Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes promise to fans "I know myself very well and I am sure that I can do better, and I will do better, because I am confident," Mkhitaryan was cited as saying.