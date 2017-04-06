EU rift with Hungary widens over Orban actions
April 6, 2017 - 21:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The rift between the European Union and member state Hungary is widening, with the EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker criticizing two recent issues that are seen as pushing Budapest away from EU values, The Associated Press reports.
Juncker said Thursday, April 6 he objects to an education bill that critics say targets a university founded by billionaire American philanthropist George Soros. It was pushed by lawmakers from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.
On top of that, he criticized the Hungarian government's new National Consultation that has the motto "Let's Stop Brussels."
Juncker said that "after reading this biased questionnaire, I would like to better understand Mr. Orban's intentions," adding the criticism of EU headquarters ran counter to Orban's reinforced support for the EU at a summit in Rome two weeks ago.
Photo: Getty Images
