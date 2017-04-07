// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

LG Electronics estimates Q1 profit surged

April 7, 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc estimated on Friday, April 7 its first-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent to its highest in nearly eight years, handily beating market expectations on healthy sales of appliances and televisions, Reuters reports.

LG, the world's No. 2 television maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said January-March operating profit was likely 922 billion won ($812.62 million), compared with an average forecast of 518 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24 analysts and the highest since the second quarter of 2009.

Revenue for the quarter likely rose 9.7 percent to 14.7 trillion won, the firm said.

"Generally speaking I think the improved product mix in appliances and televisions and the company's efforts to sell high-end products lifted profits," HI Investment analyst Song Eun-jeong said.

Earlier in the day, Samsung estimated the January-March period will produce its best quarterly profit in more than three years, beating expectations and putting it on track for record annual earnings on the back of a memory chip super-cycle.

Though LG did not elaborate on its forecasts, analysts say LG's mobile business likely turned an operating loss for the eighth-straight quarter. Sales of its new G6 flagship smartphone began in March and likely will not provide meaningful contributions until the second quarter.

Black adults most at HPV risk

Vaccination needed before kids become sexually active

