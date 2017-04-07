1.2 million international tourists visited Armenia in 2016 - report
April 7, 2017 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With 1,191,910 international tourist arrivals and tourism inbound receipts worth a total of $935.8 million, Armenia jumped five spots to rank the 84th in a new report published by the World Economic Forum.
According to the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017, which covers 136 economies across the world, each tourist spent $785.1 on average in Armenia in the reporting period.
In 2016, the travel and tourism industry accounted for the 3.8% of Armenia’s total GDP ($383.1 million), and 40,158 people were involved in the sector, making up the 3.3% of the country’s job market.
The index measures a set of factors and policies such as business environment, safety and security, health and hygiene, human resources and labour market, ICT readiness, prioritization of travel & tourism, international openness, price competitiveness, environmental sustainability, infrastructure, as well as natural and cultural resources.
Neighboring Georgia was placed the 70th, closely followed by Azerbaijan in the 71st position - up 13 spots - while Turkey and Iran come in the 44th and 93rd, respectively.
In the global ranking, Spain, France and Germany were ranked at the top three positions, making them the most tourism-friendly economies.
Traditional strong travel and tourism destinations, including Japan (4th), the United Kingdom (5th), the United States (6th), Australia (7th), Italy (8th), Canada (9th) and Switzerland (10th), have also made it to the top 10.
Top stories
Four political forces are making it to the Armenian National Assembly, according to results calculated in 2005 polling stations.
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
In response to a question on whether they are familiar with the programs, 63.8% of respondents gave a positive reply.
Partner news
Latest news
Greece agrees reforms to break bailout impasse Athens and the EU and IMF which handle the bailout have been deadlocked over reforms for months amid disagreements on debt relief.
“Game of Thrones”’ Iain Glen drops a hint about Jorah Mormont's fate The embattled knight has had a rollercoaster ride throughout six seasons of the Emmy-winning series.
Hungary, Iran to cooperate in joint nuke power plant project The countries will create a small nuclear reactor for scientific and educational purposes, said a Hungarian official.
Ameriabank retains absolute leadership in Armenia banking sector Furthermore, the Bank has reported strong performance in retail banking, with the data presented in an infographics.