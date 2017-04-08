Sweden arrests man for 'terrorist crime' after Stockholm truck attack
April 8, 2017 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sweden early Saturday, April 8 arrested a man for a "terrorist crime" hours after a beer truck ploughed into a crowd outside a busy department store in central Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15, AFP reports.
The man was arrested "on suspicion of a terrorist crime through murder," Karin Rosander, a communications director at the Swedish Prosecution Authority, told AFP.
Police said earlier on Friday after the attack that they had detained the man who "matched the description" of a photo released of a suspect wearing a dark hoodie and military green jacket.
But they did not confirm if he drove the truck.
According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, the same man is a 39-year-old of Uzbek origin and a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) group.
If confirmed as a terror attack, it would be Sweden's first such deadly assault. The 15 injured included children and nine people were "seriously" wounded, health authorities said.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he had strengthened the country's border controls.
"Terrorists want us to be afraid, want us to change our behaviour, want us to not live our lives normally, but that is what we're going to do. So terrorists can never defeat Sweden, never," he said.
The attack occurred just before 3:00 pm (1300 GMT) when the stolen truck slammed into the corner of the bustling Ahlens store and the popular pedestrian street Drottninggatan, above ground from Stockholm's central subway station.
Pictures taken at the scene showed a large blue beer truck with a mangled undercarriage smashed into the Ahlens department store.
Witnesses described scenes of terror and panic.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft Translator turns your words into spoken Japanese The technology's end-to-end speech translation capability works by using two neural-network based AIs.
WikiLeaks latest CIA dump focuses on tools to hack Windows Documents dated 2014 list what antivirus products and configurations Grasshopper could bypass on Windows XP, 7 and 8.1 systems, with varying levels of success.
Adobe shows how AI can work wonders on your selfie game (video) The video includes some tools we already knew about -- mainly the ability to copy one photo's style and look to another in a couple of taps.
Ricky Martin joins FX's “Versace: American Crime Story” Martin will take on the role of Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's longtime partner who had a shaky relationship with his family.