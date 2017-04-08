“Genocide after genocide” exhibition to open in Paris
April 8, 2017 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A travelling exhibition titled “Genocide after genocide” will open in Paris as part of events marking the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
The exhibition has been organized for more than three years, the project will this year be implemented Hogu Partk NGO with the support of Research on Armenian Architecture Foundation.
The Paris edition is arranged by the Armenian National Committee of Europe, set to be followed by exhibits in Lyon and Marseilles.
“Genocide after genocide” was displayed in the European parliament in February 2016. It represents the Armenian monuments and churches in Turkey before and after the Genocide, informing the society about the cultural cleansing perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire.
The showpieces have earlier been exhibited in Yerevan, Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) capital city of Stepanakert and the Armenian provinces.
