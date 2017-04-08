// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Beijing to release more land for 1.5 million homes

Beijing to release more land for 1.5 million homes
April 8, 2017 - 12:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Beijing will release 6,000 hectares of land by 2021 to fulfill market demand for 1.5 million residential housing units, the Xinhua news agency cited the city's housing authority as saying late on Friday, April 7.

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Planning and Land and Resources Management said it would supply 1,200 hectares this year, which will be able to hold 300,000 units of residential housing, Reuters reports.

Of the land supplied over the next five years, 70 percent will be used to build homes that have property rights, while the remainder will be used for rental homes. A mix of state-owned and collectively-owned construction land will be used, the authority said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged cities under pressure from soaring home prices to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take targeted measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities.

To alleviate pollution and congestion in Beijing, the government last week announced a new special economic zone in the heavily polluted province of Hebei where industries and other "non-capital functions" can be relocated.

Related links:
Reuters. Beijing to release more land for 1.5 million homes: Xinhua
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
Black adults most at HPV risk

Vaccination needed before kids become sexually active

 Most popular in the section
Venezuela's Maduro rejects coup claims in crisis
France election race tightening three weeks from vote: poll
Ferrari once owned by Trump to go under the hammer
EU rules out free trade talks with UK before progress on Brexit issues
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Microsoft Translator turns your words into spoken Japanese The technology's end-to-end speech translation capability works by using two neural-network based AIs.
WikiLeaks latest CIA dump focuses on tools to hack Windows Documents dated 2014 list what antivirus products and configurations Grasshopper could bypass on Windows XP, 7 and 8.1 systems, with varying levels of success.
Adobe shows how AI can work wonders on your selfie game (video) The video includes some tools we already knew about -- mainly the ability to copy one photo's style and look to another in a couple of taps.
Ricky Martin joins FX's “Versace: American Crime Story” Martin will take on the role of Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's longtime partner who had a shaky relationship with his family.