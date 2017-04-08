Beijing to release more land for 1.5 million homes
April 8, 2017 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Beijing will release 6,000 hectares of land by 2021 to fulfill market demand for 1.5 million residential housing units, the Xinhua news agency cited the city's housing authority as saying late on Friday, April 7.
The Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Planning and Land and Resources Management said it would supply 1,200 hectares this year, which will be able to hold 300,000 units of residential housing, Reuters reports.
Of the land supplied over the next five years, 70 percent will be used to build homes that have property rights, while the remainder will be used for rental homes. A mix of state-owned and collectively-owned construction land will be used, the authority said.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged cities under pressure from soaring home prices to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take targeted measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities.
To alleviate pollution and congestion in Beijing, the government last week announced a new special economic zone in the heavily polluted province of Hebei where industries and other "non-capital functions" can be relocated.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft Translator turns your words into spoken Japanese The technology's end-to-end speech translation capability works by using two neural-network based AIs.
WikiLeaks latest CIA dump focuses on tools to hack Windows Documents dated 2014 list what antivirus products and configurations Grasshopper could bypass on Windows XP, 7 and 8.1 systems, with varying levels of success.
Adobe shows how AI can work wonders on your selfie game (video) The video includes some tools we already knew about -- mainly the ability to copy one photo's style and look to another in a couple of taps.
Ricky Martin joins FX's “Versace: American Crime Story” Martin will take on the role of Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's longtime partner who had a shaky relationship with his family.