Opposition MP Zaruhi Postanjyan seeks Yerevan mayor’s position

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) will participate in Yerevan municipal elections, the party's proportional list will head Zaruhi Postanjyan, a statement revealed.

Municipal elections will be held on May 14.

“Our aim is to have the mayor’s responsible and obliging post serve the Armenian people,” the party said.

“The party will thus run for city council seats, with Postanjyan topping the proportional list.”

The Republican Party of Armenia and YELQ bloc have previously announced their participation in elections, with current mayor Taron Margaryan and lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan heading the two political forces’ proportional lists, respectively.