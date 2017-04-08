Opposition MP Zaruhi Postanjyan seeks Yerevan mayor’s position
April 8, 2017 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) will participate in Yerevan municipal elections, the party's proportional list will head Zaruhi Postanjyan, a statement revealed.
Municipal elections will be held on May 14.
“Our aim is to have the mayor’s responsible and obliging post serve the Armenian people,” the party said.
“The party will thus run for city council seats, with Postanjyan topping the proportional list.”
The Republican Party of Armenia and YELQ bloc have previously announced their participation in elections, with current mayor Taron Margaryan and lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan heading the two political forces’ proportional lists, respectively.
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
