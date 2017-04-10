Pakistan to execute Indian "spy" - military
April 10, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pakistan will execute an Indian man arrested in the southwestern province of Balochistan last year who officials claim has confessed to being a spy for Indian intelligence, the country's powerful military said Monday, April 10, according to AFP.
The man, named by the army as Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav who also goes by the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, was found guilty by a military court and sentenced to death.
"Today, (army chief) Gen Qamer Javed Bajwa has confirmed his death sentence," a military statement said, without stating when the execution would take place.
India denied that he was a spy.
The nuclear arch-rivals routinely accuse one another of sending spies into their countries, and it is not uncommon for either nation to expel diplomats accused of espionage, particularly at times of high tension.
However death sentences have rarely been issued in such cases in recent years.
Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least developed province, has been battling a years-long separatist insurgency that the army has repeatedly characterised as "terrorism" promoted by hostile states such as India.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts” In theory, Google Home would recognize your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account.
The Courteeners roll out new video for “Modern Love” The track is taken from their acclaimed 2016 album “Mapping The Rendezvous” – and is the first time they’ve ever collaborated with another artists.
LCD Soundsystem debut a new song, “Haircut” James Murphy returned to the stage for another of their five-night residency for the opening of the new Brooklyn Steel venue in New York.
“Buster’s Mal Heart” psychological thriller trailer features Rami Malek (video) The Well Go USA’s upcoming psychological thriller is starring Rami Malek as stable, hard-working family guy-turned-scruffy fugitive mountain man.